Massachusetts’ Most Popular New Year’s Resolution For 2025

I decided to take my fitness level a little more seriously a few months ago so I joined the gym. Ice cream and donuts were becoming my nightly ritual and I was gaining weight so I had to change things up.

On the stair climber today I noticed that the normal lunch crowd was a little thinner than usual and I was wondering what the place was going to look like in a few weeks after Christmas and New Year's.

So, what does Massachusetts have in mind for the upcoming year 2025?

Friends celebrating New Year's Eve NA loading...

Classic new year's resolutions for the most part include some sort of health based change for the better, but old habits die hard. Drink less, or abstain from alcohol altogether. Quit smoking. Watch less screen time. Spend more time with family. Of course, join the gym is a HUGE one!

Gyms all across Massachusetts are full of people for the first three weeks in January every new year, then it seems to sputter out. Is this the number one resolution for Massachusetts though in 2025? Nope.

Massachusetts' Most Popular Resolution for 2025

Traveling more!

This wasn't always my favorite thing to do, but now I see way more value in traveling than ever before. It is a priority in my family to travel as much as we can afford. Less money spent on material nonsense and more on experiences and memories for a lifetime are paramount. I'm not surprised that traveling more is Massachusetts' number one resolution, according to betmassachusetts.com

More resolutions for Massachusetts in 2025 include:

Learn more

Read more

Lose weight

Volunteer

Learning more and reading more are wonderful resolutions as well. The internet is an amazing tool for education. Podcasts, etc. Losing weight is most of the time a good thing, and the selfless act of volunteering is great as well.

