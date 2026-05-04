Massachusetts Included In National Recall On Pizza Sold At Walmart & Aldi

You may want to check your freezers and pantries, Massachusetts residents! Why? A national recall has been issued for several meat and poultry products that contain FDA-regulated dairy products that were recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to a media alert from our friends at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), several food items are part of the recall, including frozen pizzas sold nationwide at Walmart and Aldi stores.

According to the FSIS, they were notified by the FDA that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received FDA-regulated ingredients formulated with dry milk powder that had been recalled for potential Salmonella contamination.

Recalled items include 3 types of frozen pizza sold at Walmart: Great Value's Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Great Value's Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, and another Great Value's Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch with a different best buy date.

Also, 2 types of frozen pizza sold at Aldi are on the recall list: Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza and Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza.

BTW, the FSIS announced that more items will likely be added to the list as this ingredient recall progresses, and they will update the list as more information becomes available.

For the full list of recall items, visit the FSIS website here and make sure you check back frequently for updates as they become available.

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