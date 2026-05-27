Massachusetts Not Looking Great For Summer Jobs In 2026

If the economy and high prices don't already have us under enough stress, according to a new study, there is something else now to add even more stress. If you were thinking of supplementing your income with a summer job in Massachusetts, it won't be easy.

Our good friends, the financial wellness experts at WalletHub, recently published a ranking of the Best Places for Summer Jobs in 2026. Sadly, the highest spot Massachusetts made in the ranking is barely in the top 100!

Even considering that there's a labor shortage and plenty of employers looking to hire, the best Massachusetts could do was #97 for one Bay State city. As a matter of fact, only two cities in the Commonwealth made the rankings.

According to WalletHub, their team compared the relative strength of 182 job markets in the United States across several key indicators, including employment outlook and affordability.

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WalletHub's data set ranges from the average income of part-time workers, summer-job availability, rental prices, unemployment rate of the population aged 16 to 24, and much more.

Before we take a look at how cities in Massachusetts performed in the rankings, let's look at the Top 10 Best Places for Summer Jobs in 2026. And a BIG SHOUT OUT to our northern neighbor for landing at the #1 spot!:

South Burlington, Vermont Scottsdale, Arizona Rapid City, South Dakota Columbia, Maryland Pearl City, Hawaii Juneau, Alaska Portland, Maine Fort Lauderdale, Florida Bismarck, North Dakota Orlando, Florida

How about that! TWO Florida cities made the Top 10. BTW, Orlando, Florida has the most part-time job openings per 1,000 people aged 16 to 24 in the labor force. WalletHub's always coming up with cool factoids like that.

Alright, let's look at the two Commonwealth cities that made the rankings. Out of 182 job markets in the U.S., one Massachusetts city barely made the top 100. Boston squeezed in at #97, right after Birmingham, Alabama.

Our second (and final) Massachusetts spot to make the rankings is the city of Worcester, which landed at #105 after San Diego, California. You can take a look at the full rankings by visiting WalletHub's website here. Happy job hunting!

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