Massachusetts Officials Raise Highway Speed Limit

Massachusetts residents don't necessarily have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Part of the reason for that could be that we always seem to be in a hurry. In a state known for some serious traffic, especially in the capital city of Boston, drivers in a hurry and slow-moving lanes can be a wild combo.

While Massachusetts is famous for bad drivers, it's also notorious for being one of the most regulated states. The those laws and regulations cover all aspects of life, including driving, of course.

Massachusetts has some of the most stringent laws regarding roadways and regulates everything from who can drive when they can drive, what they can drive, and how they can modify their vehicles. Now all of these laws are in place for people's safety but compared to some other states that let you put basically anything with wheels on the road, it can seem overbearing at times.

When it comes to speeding, Massachusetts State Troopers, not including local city and town police departments, issue over 120,000 speeding tickets a year, on average. While that might seem high, Massachusetts lawmakers are ready to raise the speed limit on one of the state's busiest highways.

Massachusetts Officials Raise Speed Limit on One of the Busiest Highways in the State

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that it will formally increase the speed limit on the heavily traveler Route 3. The limit will be raised from 55 miles per hour to 65 miles per hour for the length of the Route 3 corridor from I-95 in Burlington to the New Hampshire border.

The shoulders on that section of high will be closed throughout the day and overnight hours on Monday to allow crews to update signs to reflect the new speed limit safely.