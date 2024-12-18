Massachusetts Pet Stores Would Be Forced to Make Major Changes Under New Law

Massachusetts dog lovers are everywhere!

However, when it comes to dog owners, Massachusetts actually has far fewer than you might think, especially compared to the rest of the country.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (ARMA) Idaho and Arkansas are the two states with the highest rate of dog owners, with 58% and 52% of households having dogs, respectively. With just 29% of Massachusetts households having dogs, the Commonwealth comes in as the 6th lowest state for dog owners.

What are the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Massachusetts?

Boston.com recently looked at a sample of dog licenses from a cross-section of Massachusetts cities and towns and put together a list of the 20 most popular dog breeds in the Bay State. The dogged breed that topped the list? The labrador retriever of course. Yellow, black, and chocolate Labs have long been popular breads in Massachusetts and beyond.

However, if you're looking to purchase a new pup a new law in Massachusetts is restricting pet stores on what animals they may sell.

A new bill, currently waiting to be passed, aims to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in new pet shops in the state of Massachusetts. It amends the existing law to prohibit pet shops from selling or offering for sale these animals, but allows pet shops to provide space for animal rescue or shelter organizations to showcase these animals for adoption without the pet shop having an ownership interest in them.

The bill also establishes civil penalties for violations and allows for the suspension or revocation of a pet shop's license

Massachusetts already has 15 municipalities with laws prohibiting the sale of commercially raised dogs and cats in pet stores, including Arlington, Attleboro, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Holliston, Lenox, Lexington, Marshfield, North Adams, North Andover, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield, and Stoneham.