Massachusetts Shoppers Could Soon Experience a Major Change at Store Checkouts

Single-use plastic bags could be a thing of the past in Massachusetts. According to numerous online sources, including The U.S. Sun, a $3.64 billion environmental bond bill is advancing through the Massachusetts Senate, which would ban single-use plastic bags and impose a 10-cent fee for paper bags at stores.

For some communities in Massachusetts, this may be a shock, but over 160 towns and cities throughout the commonwealth have already enacted plastic bag bans. Some communities adopted the ban several years ago. Boston, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Northampton, Salem, Brookline, Williamstown, all Cape Cod towns, and dozens more throughout Massachusetts already have active plastic bans in place.

What Happens if the Plastic Bag Ban Bill Becomes Statewide in Massachusetts?

What this means is that you will no longer have your items placed in a plastic bag at checkout. Instead, you can bring your own reusable bags to the store for your items to be stored at checkout, or you can purchase a paper bag at the store for 10 cents. Many stores sell reusable bags, including Walmart, Stop and Shop, Big Y, etc. Target gives them out for free at checkout. That's right, you don't have to pay for Target's reusable bags.

What is the Reason for the Proposed Plastic Bag Ban in Massachusetts?

The main reason for the proposed plastic bag ban is environmental purposes and is part of the Massachusetts Environmental Bond Bill. In short, the bill is to strengthen the commonwealth's infrastructure, protect the commonwealth's water and nature, and invest in the farms and local economies of the commonwealth. You can read more about the bill here.

What's Next?

According to telegram.com, the Committee on Ways and Means voted to advance the legislation on April 8, and the Senate is scheduled to debate the bill on April 15.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz