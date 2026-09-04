Massachusetts State Police Will Be Out in Full Force This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here. It's your opportunity to give summer its proper send-off before you put away the flip-flops and cover the grill. People throughout Massachusetts and the country will be hitting the road to entertain themselves at beaches, amusement parks, campgrounds, parties, and events. It will truly be a weekend to remember.

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Massachusetts Police and Massachusetts State Troopers Will Be Out in Full Force

With the increase in travel this holiday weekend, Massachusetts law enforcement will be stepping things up too. Massachusetts police and state troopers will have increased traffic enforcement this weekend, and the authorities are being transparent about it.

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Massachusetts State Police has an active campaign going on called the "New England Drive to Save Lives" campaign. The campaign consists of law enforcement agencies across all six New England states teaming up for this campaign. It's been active throughout the summer and right through this Labor Day. Here's a statement about the campaign per the Massachusetts State Police's Instagram Page.

Now through Labor Day, the Massachusetts State Police and our partners throughout New England will be stepping up enforcement to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and aggressive driving. Our goal isn't to write more tickets—it's to save lives. Make safe choices behind the wheel, slow down, stay focused, and help keep New England's roads safe for everyone.

So make sure you have fun this weekend, but refrain from getting behind the wheel after you've had alcohol. The same goes for cell phone use while driving. By practicing safe driving habits, you'll save your life and the lives of others around you.

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