Are &#8220;Lights Off&#8221; Speed Traps Illegal in Massachusetts?

Are “Lights Off” Speed Traps Illegal in Massachusetts?

seanfboggs

Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth.

One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving. Massachusetts has some of the most stringent laws regarding roadways and regulates everything from who can drive when they can drive, what they can drive, and how they can modify their vehicles. Now all of these laws are of course in place for people's safety but compared to some other states that let you put basically anything with wheels on the road, it can seem overbearing at times.

There is perhaps no more significant rule of the road than the speed limit. While again, it is there for people's safety, pretty much everyone at one point or another has violated that limit, even if by just a few miles per hour. There is no worse feeling than driving down the road, over the speed limit, and you come around the corner to see a police officer and fly right past them. Did you ever think to yourself, crap, I didn't even see them!

When I first got my driver's license, there was always a "rumor" that police officers couldn't pull you over if they were sitting on the side of the road with their lights off. In order for them to be able to ticket you, the lights had to be on, otherwise, it was entrapment. I can't pinpoint when the first time I heard this was, but it was always one of those old wives' tale type of thing and I never exactly knew if it was true. Spoiler alert: it's not.

In Massachusetts, Is It Illegal for Police to Sit with Their Lights Off and Stop You for Speeding?

According to Cook Attorneys

Police in Massachusetts do not have to have their lights on at night. They can legally hide with their lights off. And they can pull you over for violating the law, whether they advertised their presence or not. It is not considered entrapment in a court of law.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Berkshire County, Boston, Pittsfield, Worcester
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM