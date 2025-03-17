Massachusetts Police Warn Residents About Latest Home Improvement Scam

One western Massachusetts Sheriff's Department is warning people about the latest scam targeting local residents.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams in the past year, and each year they become more sophisticated in their methods. The news outlet reports that last year consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud last year.

While a lot of scams in Massachusetts are done online or via phone call, some scams occur right under your nose, face to face. More often than not this can happen with people offering home improvement or lawn services.

One Massachusetts police department is warning residents of a new scam targeting folks in the western part of the state and beyond.

Massachusetts Police Warn Residents About Driveway Paving Scam

In a social media post, the policed department in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is warning residents to be vigilant again the latest scam targeting homeowners. "Any paving contractors doing business in MA MUST have a state permit. Pittsfield also requires these companies to also have a permit to solicit door to door. This requires the owner and or sales people to have a background check. They are avoiding these steps because they are not legitimate. We have also found these paving companies have prior lawsuits for shady work, cease and desist orders from nearby states, and add on extra expenses on the back end." Officials say if you experience any of these businesses going door to door, or if they knock on your door, please call local authorities. Tips for spotting paving scammers:

Beware of Door-To-Door Sales Assistants: One of the most common ways that scams are perpetrated is by door-to-door sales clerks. These individuals will often show up unannounced and pressure you into hiring them on the spot. They may even offer a discount if you make a decision right away. In most cases, sending these salesmen on their way is best. Unreasonable Pricing: A legitimate contractor will give you a fair price based on the scope of work. If the price is significantly lower than other quotes, be cautious. It could signify that they are not using quality materials or will cut corners to save money. Also, an unreasonably low price indicates additional costs later on. Cash Only Sales Claim: Another red flag to watch out for is when a contractor demands that you pay in cash. It is often a sign that they are not legitimate and are looking to avoid paying taxes on their work. Pressure to Sign a Contract in a Hurry: If a contractor is pressing you to sign immediately, it could be because they’re not legitimate. They may be trying to take advantage of you before you have time to research them or get other quotes. Unmarked Truck: If the truck that arrives to do the job is unmarked, that’s another warning sign. A professional paving company will have their name and contact information printed on their truck.