Blue Porch Lights are Starting to Become Popular in Massachusetts

I mentioned earlier this year that I was seeing green porch lights along my travels in Massachusetts, which made sense as people regularly display them to show support for veterans and display their St. Patrick's Day spirit, but I'm also noticing homes with blue porch lights.

Why are Blue Porch Lights Becoming More Prominent in Massachusetts?

Blue porch lights are becoming more prominent, particularly this month because April is Autism Awareness Month, and today (Apr. 2) is Autism Awareness Day. According to Restore, Decor and More, Autism Speaks created a campaign known as Light-It-Up Blue to increase awareness about this.

On this day many landmarks around the globe are illuminated blue as a way to show support. Many parents will also put blue lights on their porches to show support for those who struggle with autism Spectrum Disorder.

There are Other Reasons Why You May See Blue Porch Lights on Display in Massachusetts

If you see blue porch lights during various times of the year, it's probably because those residents are supporting law enforcement. Restore, Decor and More notes this movement started in 1989 when Dolly Craig placed a blue light in her window to honor her late son-in-law, an officer killed in the line of duty. She shared her story with a local C.O.P.S. chapter, and the idea has since grown into Project Blue Light. Another reason you may see blue porch lights specifically in September is that September is Alopecia Areata Awareness month.

Where Can You Get Blue Porch Lights?

You can purchase blue porch lights at hardware stores, department stores, and online businesses. You can find them pretty much anywhere, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout Massachusetts. Helpful tip: Purchase a multicolored bulb (they are available with remotes). By going this route, you can change the color without having to switch out the bulb. This way, you can show support for various causes and holidays throughout the year. I have a multicolored bulb, and it is very convenient. It cost me about $5 at Five Below.

