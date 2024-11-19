Massachusetts May Be Seeing Big Price Hikes on These Items

Massachusetts residents are feeling the effects of inflation. Prices on everyday items keep increasing regularly. I'm amazed when I walk into a grocery store and a box of cereal is now five to six dollars on average. Disgusted is a more accurate description of how I feel. It doesn't matter where I shop in the state be it Pittsfield, Worcester, or Westfield, the jacked-up prices are equal opportunity for all.

With Donald Trump primed to take over the Oval Office in January of next year, he and his team already have many plans in the works to "heal America." It will be interesting to see how these plans play out and if they can come to fruition.

One of Trump's agenda items is a Tariff proposal. Business Insider reports Trump proposed a 60% tariff on goods from China and 10% to 20% on other imports. It's possible or likely that the tariffs could be a big blow to American wallets. Below are some of the goods and products that would increase in price if the president-elect's plan comes to fruition.

As previously stated it's been reported that some companies that produce apparel and auto parts have already started preparing to raise prices if Trump enacts his plans, and some trade experts predicted that a range of industries, including electronics and appliances, would see higher prices.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what happens with the plan but I am not excited about seeing further price hikes on everyday items. What are your thoughts?

