Massachusetts Ranked Number One State for Working Mothers

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but recently, Massachusetts was named the best state to live in for a very important group of people. We're talking about the working mother.

According to a new study from WalletHub, Massachusetts was ranked the number one state for working moms. In order to reach their results, the company analyzed the "attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics." The data included things like the median salary for women to the female unemployment rate, pediatrician availability, and even day-care quality.

Massachusetts ranked number one for multiple reasons, according to the analytics company, "Massachusetts is the best state for working moms, in part because it has one of the highest numbers of childcare workers per capita, ensuring greater access to reliable childcare options. Women are also able to take a good amount of time off when they are ready to have a child, as Massachusetts has some of the best parental-leave policies in the country."

In the different markers that were studied, Massachusetts finished in the top ten in numerous categories and ranked number one in Day-Care Quality and Parental Leave Policy.