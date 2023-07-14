Abysmal or Awesome? Massachusetts’ Rank on Best and Worst Recycling Rates in U.S.

There is a lot going on in the world currently but concern over the environment and global warming is at the top of the list nationally and right here in Massachusetts as well.

Massachusetts, along with many other states, continues to make strides to protect the planet, by pushing green initiatives and encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Recycling is probably at the top of the list when you ask Massachusetts residents what they are doing to reduce their carbon footprint. It's easy enough to do, and if you're a taxpayer in the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, recycling is picked up curbside at no cost on a weekly basis.

In addition to helping the planet, recycling in Massachusetts can help benefit your local municipalities financially. Recycling rates directly affect the cost of trash disposal in cities and towns. In simplistic terms, the higher the recycling rate is, the less trash is being disposed of, and the less the municipality has to pay.

What States Recycle the Most?

Recently, international environment consultancy Eunomia released a study of each state's recycling habits. The top ten states with the highest rate of recycling is listed below.

Maine 72% Vermont 62% Massachusetts 55% Oregon 55% Connecticut 52% New York 51% Minnesota 49% Michigan 48% New Jersey 46% Iowa 44%

What States Recycle the Least?

New Mexico 13% Texas 13% Alabama 11% Oklahoma 10% Mississippi 8% South Carolina 8% Tennessee 7% Alaska 6% Louisiana 4% West Virginia 2%

It is worth saying that states that have more government-driven recycling regulations, in addition to more comprehensive recycling data, tend to show higher rates of recycling.