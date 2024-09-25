Massachusetts Renters Should Know About This Important Heat Law
Massachusetts residents know how harsh and frigid New England winters can be. If you are new to Massachusetts get ready as you be in for a rude awakening this winter. With the cold weather that's known to permeate throughout the Bay State, you want to be able to stay warm without wasting too much money on heat if that's possible. Did you know there is an actual heater law for renters and landlords in Massachusetts?
What is the Massachusetts Heater Law?
If you are a renter you may or may not know about the heater law which is basically temperature requirements during the fall/winter/spring months. According to Mass.gov,
the heater law is a regulation that requires temperatures of at least 64 degrees Fahrenheit at night and 68 degrees during the day from September 15 to May 31. Temperatures should not exceed 78 degrees.
What Should I Do If The Temperature in My Apartment Doesn't Fall Within the Range as Laid Out By the Massachusetts Heater Law?
If you discover that during those months the temperatures in your dwelling are not within the range of the heater law, then your landlord is required to correct the issue. In addition, the occupant does have the right to an inspection if the problem persists. You can learn more about the Massachusetts heater law and other heat requirements in Massachusetts by going here.
If you find your apartment is a bit too cold this winter check the temperature, it's possible that it has fallen below the minimum requirements of the Massachusetts Heater Law. Whether you live in Worcester, Framingham, Pittsfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, if you're a renter you have a right to make sure the heater law is working for you.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi