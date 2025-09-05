Many Massachusetts Residents Can’t Spell A Fairly Common Word–Can You?

C'mon, fess up, Massachusetts residents! Just how good or bad a speller are you? It's okay, you can tell me. I promise you that nobody else will know. I was once a pretty good speller. I say "once" because as I got older, some of those skills are long gone.

As a matter of fact, when I was in 5th grade at Pine Estates Elementary School in Jacksonville, Florida, I participated in a Spelling Bee. I wish I had a cute story about it, but I can't even remember which word I spelled incorrectly in Round 3 to end my quest to be Champ!

I only mention that because recently Word Unscrambler did a nice little study concerning the most misspelled words in America as a whole and in every state. And some of the easily mispelled words are kind of surprising.

You'll be amazed when you find out what word Massachusetts misspells the most. To get their results, Word Unscrambler analyzed Google Trends search data from January 1 - May 19, 2025, for "How do you spell" and "How to spell".

Then, they added up 120 search variations of top spelling searches. As I stated previously, the results may surprise you. Before we dive fully into the Commonwealth's misspelled words, let's look at the country overall.

THE MOST MISSPELLED WORDS IN AMERICA FOR 2025:

Definitely Separate Necessary Believe Through Gorgeous Neighbor Business Favorite Restaurant

What do you think about that? Fairly common words, I would say. Although I will admit that "definitely" has tripped me up on more than one occasion. Are you ready for the most misspelled word in Massachusetts for 2025? The word "BEAUTIFUL".

I don't know about you, but that seems kind of hard to believe to me. Honestly, the word "misspell" is harder to spell than the word "beautiful". Interestingly, some of Massachusetts' most misspelled words from past years make more sense.

Some of Massachusetts' former most misspelled words include "elephant", "becoming", "license", and, believe it or not, "Massachusetts" (I can TOTALLY believe it, by the way!). When I moved here from Florida, it took me months to learn how to spell it.

I wonder if it will be a different word for 2026? In the meantime, brush up on the word "beautiful", and many thanks for the interesting study by the folks at Word Unscrambler. Nice work!

