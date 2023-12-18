40% Of Massachusetts Residents Break This Law

In all weather conditions, everyday, these guys deliver for you. They come to our homes so often, that some of us get to know our mail carrier personally. During the holiday season, mail carriers deserve a little something. What about cash?

Can Massachusetts Mail Carriers Accept Cash Tips?

Unfortunately, the U.S. Postal Service prohibits any mail carrier from accepting cash as a tip, but who's looking, right? I'm not imploring that you break the rules and get someone in trouble, but I'd certainly slip my mailman some money.

The Rules Regarding USPS Holiday Gifts

Strict guidelines are in place.

All postal employees, including carriers, must comply with the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Exec­utive Branch. Under these federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas.

However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount. Furthermore, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period. usps.com

Yes, Sometimes People Get Caught

In the spirit of the holidays, people can be tempted to break the law, but sometimes recipients do get caught.

Tipping municipal workers can also be fraught. Several years ago, a New York City garbage collector lost his job and had to pay a $1,500 fine over accepting a $20 tip from a homeowner, which is against the rules. -cbs.com

The reason some people who have the means throw cash at their mailman once a year is largely due do the fact that a lot of workers are underpaid.