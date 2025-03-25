Massachusetts Residents Flying Out of Logan Now Need a Permit to Travel Here

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

So we know travel to Massachusetts is alive and well and the industry continues to thrive, but a new law could affect residents trying to travel out of the state.

According to new information from the U.S. State Department, Massachusetts residents and all U.S. citizens will need to take an extra step if they plan to travel to the United Kingdom.

As of January 8, 2025, American citizens must now apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter England, Scotland, or Wales.

U.S. citizens transiting through or traveling to the United Kingdom for tourism, family visits, business meetings, conferences, or short-term study for six months or less will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel.

So how exactly do you apply for this ETA? You can apply online and will be required to upload a photo of yourself in addition to a photo of your passport. The application itself will cost you around $13