Mass. Residents Are Flocking To New Hampshire

Massachusetts has a lot of great things about it. We are number one in education and health care, but the state has its challenges. It's very expensive to live here for one.

Massachusetts residents are increasingly relocating to New Hampshire, with over 19,000 moving annually, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Several factors drive this interest in the state that borders us to the North, including cost of living, taxes, housing availability, and lifestyle preferences.

23,605 people from Massachusetts moved to New Hampshire in 2022, making up 11.00% of new residents that moved to another state

-Residents of Massachusetts were the #1 most common origin for people moving to New Hampshire -stacker.com

Why are Mass. Residents choosing New Hampshire?

Lower Cost of Living and Taxes: One of the most significant reasons is the stark difference in cost of living. New Hampshire has no state income tax or sales tax, unlike Massachusetts, where residents face a 5% income tax and a 6.25% sales tax. This tax advantage allows New Hampshire residents to retain more of their income, making it an attractive destination for professionals and retirees alike. Additionally, the overall cost of living in New Hampshire is lower, with median home prices around $450,000 compared to Massachusetts’ $600,000, based on recent real estate data. This affordability extends to everyday expenses like groceries and utilities, which are generally cheaper in New Hampshire.

Schools and Community: New Hampshire’s schools are highly regarded, with districts like Bedford and Hanover consistently ranking among the state’s best. While Massachusetts boasts amazing schools, the high cost of living in desirable school districts like Newton or Lexington can be exclusive. New Hampshire offers comparable education quality at a lower cost, making it appealing for families desiring strong schools without the financial woes.

Freedom and Lifestyle: New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die” slogan resonates with those seeking less government regulation and a more independent lifestyle. The state has fewer restrictions on activities like firearms ownership.

There are other states that residents of Massachusetts are moving to as well. United Van Lines had released results of a study published by CBS news.

The top destination for people leaving Massachusetts was California, followed by Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. -cbsnews.com