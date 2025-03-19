Massachusetts Residents: USDA Issues Another Pet Food Recall

Massachusetts is famous for a lot of things. Plymouth Rock, The Boston Tea Party, great sports teams, and terrible drivers. In addition to all those staples (and stereotypes), there is also a ton of great food products that come out of the Bay State and we're not just talking baked beans and Boston cream donuts.

Several famous food companies call Massachusetts home. Some started here as small companies and have since expanded; some have kept their manufacturing here at home. Popular brands like Cape Cod Chips, Fluffernutter, and Hood Dairy products are all made here in Massachusetts.

Not all products that Massachusetts residents consume are made in the Bay State, obviously, but one product that is popular with pet owners across the country has announced a recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting pet owners in Massachusetts and beyond, that another brand of cat food is being recalled because it could be contaminated with bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza. Certain lots of Savage Cat Food‘s large and small chicken boxes could be contaminated.

In February, the company became aware of one cat in Colorado who contracted H5N1, got sick, and recovered. Then in March of this year, Savage Pet was made aware of an additional case in New York in which a kitten contracted avian flu.

“People who fed cats the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness. People with cats exhibiting these signs after feeding this product should immediately contact their veterinarian.”

- USDA