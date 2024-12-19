Massachusetts Resort Named Best Girls Trip Destination for 2025

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Folks who have visited Massachusetts can attest to all it offers its visitors. Still, recently one prestigious travel publication highlighted the state, not just for a typical vacation, for the illusive perfect girls trip.

Travel + Leisure, a prestigious travel magazine, recently compiled a list of 11 All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect for a girl's trip and highlighted a hidden gem in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

"Miraval Berkshires offers year-round, wellness-centric programming spread across its 380 acres. You and your pals will enjoy elegant accommodations, which are equipped with tranquil touches like Tibetan singing bowls for in-room meditation." - Travel + Leisure

"Also included in your stay are gourmet meals and snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, access to spa facilities, and a $175 nightly resort credit to use toward treatments and fee-based activities. The included activities won’t disappoint, either (think: meditation, hiking, yoga, and workshops on topics like sleep and eating)" - Travel + Leisure

Besides its rich history, Miraval's location in the heart of the Berkshires is best known for its distinct seasonality. They’re there to help you stay in step with the changing seasons and with the various stages of your life. Rest and restore in winter. Rejuvenate & renew in spring. Connect and create in summer. Reflect and reset in the fall. Mindful wellness is always in season at Miraval Berkshire.