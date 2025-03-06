Three Big Retailers in Massachusetts Announce Price Hikes

Massachusetts residents are aware that prices on everyday items keep increasing. Many Bay State folks are having a hard time making ends meet as the cost of groceries, rent, heat, car repairs, baby items and more all continue to rise. Having to choose between whether there's enough food on the table or enough money to pay for heat is a dreadful situation that nobody wants to be in.

To add insult to injury, three big retail chains (that have locations throughout Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and other areas) announced that due to the new tariffs that have taken effect this week, price hikes on various items will be happening soon.

According to Relevant, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are planning on jacking up prices on items like strawberries, avocados, bananas, even electronics.

In the article, Jason Reed, economist at the University of Notre Dame said the following:

The reality is that tariffs act as a hidden tax on consumers. companies may absorb some of te cost, but ultimately, it gets passed down to shoppers.

There could be some good news for consumers though. It's possible that the price hikes on some items may not happen as quickly or be as hard hitting now that President Trump has postponed 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

So, while consumers will ultimately still be the ones that take the hit in the wallet, it may not be as immediate. We'll have to see how these conversations and decisions unfold with Trump. Either way, there's a tough road ahead for many Americans, struggling or otherwise.

