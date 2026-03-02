7 ‘Instant Fail’ Mistakes Are Killing MA Driver’s Tests in 2026

Our trivia challenge on Monday morning was - at what age in Massachusetts are you eligible to take the road test to obtain a driver's license? 18.

Apparently, more and more people are skipping driver's ed - did you know that in 2025, only 58% of people passed their road test? That's down from 69% back in 2017. Many fail right away because of big mistakes called "instant fails." These end the test on the spot and show you're not safe to drive yet.

Instant fails happen for things like:

Not stopping fully at stop signs or red lights (a "rolling stop" is a no-go!).

Bumping the curb during parallel parking or turns.

Forgetting to check mirrors, blind spots, or use your signals before changing lanes.

Not buckling your seatbelt at the start.

Making the examiner grab the wheel to stop danger.

Not yielding to walkers or other cars.

Driving too fast or too slow in a risky way.

Why so many fails? A big reason is skipping driver's ed. Teens wait until they're 18 to avoid the classes and practice hours. But that means they miss learning road rules and getting real driving time. Experts say phones distract kids in class, and families don't practice enough - they recommend 100 hours! Plus, after the pandemic, roads feel more stressful with aggressive drivers. -masslive.com

Fun fact: Teens aren't as pumped about licenses anymore. In the US, only 25% of 16-year-olds get one now, compared to 50% in 1983. About 40% delay because of driving anxiety. Costs for cars and gas are high, and apps like Uber make it easy to skip driving. In Massachusetts, more kids wait, which might mean safer roads but tougher tests later.

To pass, practice these basics a lot. Narrate what you're doing out loud, like "checking my mirrors now." Stay calm, and remember: Failing once is a chance to learn.