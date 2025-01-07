2 Exciting Bands Coming to Massachusetts in 2025

Massachusetts and live music go hand-in-hand. The Bay State has many iconic venues where you want to experience live music. Historic venues like Tanglewood in Lenox or Mass Mutual Center in Springfield are musts when it comes to attending concerts in Massachusetts.

Another Massachusetts venue that brings in big-name acts is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Artists like Taylor Swift, Guns N' Roses, and more have performed on the stadium's stage. Two iconic rock bands are already scheduled to play at the massive venue in 2025.

Two Bands are Keeping Rock Alive in Foxborough, Massachusetts This Year

If you're a die-hard classic rock fan you won't want to miss AC/DC as this is the first time in a decade that the power rockers will perform at Gillette Stadium. This time around the group is promoting their latest album 'Power Up' as this concert is part of the 'Power Up' tour. The show takes place on May 4, 2025.

In addition to 'Power Up' songs you can count on hearing classics like 'Back in Black,' 'Hells Bells,' 'You Shook Me All Night Long' and more. To get an idea of what the band may be playing in Foxborough, you can check out one of the band's more recent setlists here.

Coldplay is also making a stop at Gillette Stadium this summer. Promoting their 'Music of the Spheres' album the band will perform two nights in Foxborough including July 15 and 16, 2025.

In addition, to cuts from their latest album, you can count on the band covering such classics as "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks" and more. Again, to get an idea of what the band may be playing in Foxborough, you can check out one of the band's more recent setlists here. It's worth noting that primary tickets are sold out for both Coldplay shows in Foxborough but you can still purchase Resale tickets. You can get a complete list of 2025 events at Gillette Stadium here.

