Massachusetts Definitely Part Of National Salmonella Recall On Item Sold At Walmart

Massachusetts Definitely Part Of National Salmonella Recall On Item Sold At Walmart

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Doing my part to keep you in the loop, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. There is a nationwide recall in effect for a type of seasoning due to a potential risk of being contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a media alert from the good folks at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah, is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products.

This product is sold nationally at Walmart stores (including stores in Massachusetts) and through the Blackstone Products website here. Blackstone's voluntary recall is based on a California Dairies, Inc. recall of dry milk powder due to the risk of Salmonella.

The affected milk powder ingredient was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the seasoning product that is being recalled. The recall is limited to the following products only:

  • Product Name

    Lot Number

    Best If Used By

    Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

    2025-43282

    07/02/2027

    Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

    2025-46172

    08/05/2027

    Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

    2026-54751

    08/12/2027

You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

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Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

Just so you know where to look, lot codes and best-by dates are located on the bottom of the product package. Blackstone recommends that if you do have the affected product, dispose of it immediately. DO NOT EAT.

For more information on the product recall, plus who to contact if you would like a product replacement, check out the FDA's alert here.

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Filed Under: Massachusetts, walmart, recall, salmonella, fda, health alert
Categories: Articles, Local News

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