Western Massachusetts School Bus Located, Evacuated After Driver Medical Emergency

A scary situation ended safely for students in the small western Massachusetts town of Chester yesterday.

On a cold but routine Tuesday in western Massachusetts, a bus full of students were headed home their driver experienced a medical emergency.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 4:30 on Tuesday, January 20, a school bus from a Chester school was deemed "overdue" prompting the agency along with local offices via a BOLO alert, to start searching for the vehicle

The bus was eventually located in Chester by the members of the Russell Police Department. Thankfully authorities confirm that all children on board were accounted for.

Once on scene, Becket Emergency Medical Services arrived and the bus driver was transported to Baystate Noble Hospital. Unfortunately, details surrounding the medical emergency and the condition of the bus driver was unknown at the time of publication.

While the driver was being transported, a additional bus was sent to pick up the students, who were eventually driven to their respective spots safely.

According to officials, all emergency responders and vehicles were cleared by 5:51 p.m., just over an hour after the original BOLO went out.