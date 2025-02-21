Massachusetts Schools Receive Top Billing in Nationwide Ranking

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From the city skylines of Boston to the rolling green mountains of the Berkshires, the state offers something for everyone. Massachusetts consistently ranks high in surveys surrounding the job market, housing market, overall cost of living, and of course, education.

Year after year, U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country and ranks them, breaking them down from national rankings, all the way down to state, region, or district. Massachusetts consistently appears at the top of the list, making the state's public schools highly desirable.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is often referred to as the "Nation's Report Card," recently released the results of its 2024 survey. The program is a subset of the U.S. Department of Education, which "offers a window into the state of our K-12 education system and what our children are learning."

The assessment tests samples of fourth and eighth grade students in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and 2024's results are based on tests given from January through March of that year.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Process (NAEP), each assessment is based on an organizing framework, similar to a blueprint, that is developed by education and assessment experts.

"Frameworks provide information about the content to be assessed in each subject and what knowledge and skills are appropriate for students being assessed in those subjects. The frameworks also offer insights about how to measure skills and student achievement in innovative ways."

How Did Massachusetts Students Score on the Nations Report Card?

The Department of Education announced this year's results and Massachusetts students scored the highest out of all states.

Fourth-grade math score: 246

Eighth-grade math score: 283

Fourth-grade reading score: 225

Eighth-grade reading score: 268

Gov. Maura Healey celebrated that Massachusetts students rank first in all four reading and math categories for the first time since 2017. The governor said her administration has started early literacy and tutoring programs to address learning gaps, and cited initiatives like free meals in schools to help students.