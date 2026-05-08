MA Officers Conducting Increased Traffic Enforcement Throughout May

Massachusetts drivers may want to be conscious of buckling up. While you should always wear a seat belt in a car, you should know that May is "Click It or Ticket: Seat Belt Safety Awareness Month."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 11 to May 31. The campaign reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt. Not only does wearing a seatbelt save lives, but it also serves as a role model for children who may be riding in a vehicle with you.

Great Barrington Police posted the following information on the department's Facebook page regarding the Click It or Ticket campaign:

Throughout May, officers will be conducting increased traffic enforcement with a focus on seatbelt violations. Wearing your seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your passengers in the event of a crash. Remember: Buckle up every trip. Make sure all passengers are properly restrained. Children must be secured in an appropriate child safety seat.

It's also noted on NHTSA's website that in 2024, 9,758 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts. Among the young adults (18 to 34) passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2024, 59% were unbuckled — one of the highest percentages for all age groups. You can learn more about the Click It or Ticket campaign by going here.

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