Massachusetts Has The Second Least Pet-Friendly City In The U.S.

Massachusetts Has The Second Least Pet-Friendly City In The U.S.

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Animal lovers and pet owners in Massachusetts, get ready to CRINGE. A recent data analysis shows that out of all of the bigger cities in the country, the Commonwealth is home to the city that's the very LEAST pet-friendly in the continental US.

WalletHub, the personal-finance experts, once again conducted an interesting and compelling study on the 100 largest cities in America to find out which ones are the most and least pet-friendly.

And, believe it or not, almost at the very bottom of the rankings, at #99 exactly, is an iconic Massachusetts city, making it the least pet-friendly in the continental United States. Only one city is worse. Honolulu, HI.

WalletHub backed it up by doing a very thorough job with all the key metrics at hand. The WalletHub team looked at everything from the number of veterinarians per capita, the number of dog parks and animal shelters, vet care costs, and more.

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Before we spotlight the least pet-friendly cities across the country, let's look at the destinations that should be proud of their high rankings for pet-friendliness:

The 10 MOST Pet-Friendly Cities in America:

  1. Scottsdale, Arizona
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Portland, Oregon
  6. St. Louis, Missouri
  7. Orlando, Florida
  8. Birmingham, Alabama
  9. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  10. Austin, Texas

Now let's look at the lower reaches of the rankings.

The 5 LEAST Pet-Friendly Cities in America:

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Stockton, California
  4. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  5. Fresno, California

Apparently, our capital city needs to step things up and make things easier for our four-legged friends (and their owners!). Take a look at the full report by visiting WalletHub's website here.

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Filed Under: Pets, Massachusetts, Cities, america, worst
Categories: Articles, Local News

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