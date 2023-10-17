Massachusetts is a great place to live.

One of the many things that makes the state magical is its picturesque landscapes. From sandy Cape Cod beaches to the beautiful Boston skyline, all the way to the lush green mountains of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone.

One of Massachusetts' biggest priorities is keeping our land beautiful for years to come and a commitment to that means progression in environmental safety and energy efficiency.

While both environmental protection and energy efficiency can seem like daunting and sometimes inconvenient tasks, Massachusetts is actually thriving in both.

Fun Fact: October is National Energy Efficiency Month. To mark that, Wallet Hub has released its report of 2023's most and least energy-efficient states and there is great news for Massachusetts. We knocked it out of the park.

Massachusetts is the Second Most Energy Efficient State in the U.S.

In a study of the lower 48 states, Massachusetts ranked as the second most energy-efficient state. The Bay State ranked number one in vehicle-fuel efficiency, eighth in home energy efficiency, and ninth in transportation efficiency. Utah was ranked the number one most energy-efficient state in the country.

Check out the top ten below:

Utah Massachusetts Vermont New York Rhode Island Minnesota California Colorado Wisconsin Washington

The study ranked the following states and the 10 least energy-efficient:

Wyoming

Texas

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Louisiana

Arkansas

Mississippi

Alabama

West Virginia

South Carolina

In order to gauge the impact of doing more with less energy, WalletHub measured the efficiency of auto- and home-energy consumption in all states with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii.