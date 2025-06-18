Massachusetts Sheriff Warning Residents of Latest Phone Scam
Western Massachusetts Sheriff's Department Warns Against Surge in New Scam
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about the latest scam affecting residents. The new scam was recently reported through multiple phone calls to the law enforcement offices.
Folks are receiving calls from an individual who claims they are reaching out to inform them that they missed a scheduled court date and now have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer making the calls identifies himself as Lieutenant Michael Thomas of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the calls come from (413) 500-5577.
This scammer then asks for money in return to clear the warrant and is requesting payment through various online services. If you receive a call stating such, folks are urged to hang up immediately and notify the authorities. There is no employee at the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office by that name.
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker