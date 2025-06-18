Massachusetts Sheriff Warning Residents of Latest Phone Scam

One Western Massachusetts Sheriff's Department is warning people about the latest scam targeting local residents.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams over the past year, and each year, these methods become increasingly sophisticated. The news outlet reports that last year, consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud.

Western Massachusetts Sheriff's Department Warns Against Surge in New Scam

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about the latest scam affecting residents. The new scam was recently reported through multiple phone calls to the law enforcement offices.

Folks are receiving calls from an individual who claims they are reaching out to inform them that they missed a scheduled court date and now have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer making the calls identifies himself as Lieutenant Michael Thomas of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the calls come from (413) 500-5577.

This scammer then asks for money in return to clear the warrant and is requesting payment through various online services. If you receive a call stating such, folks are urged to hang up immediately and notify the authorities. There is no employee at the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office by that name.