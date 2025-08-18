Massachusetts Singles, Here Are The Places Worth Going To

Massachusetts residents, are you currently single and loving it? Or perhaps you're single and...not liking it so much. Either way, some excellent news courtesy of the personal finance experts at WalletHub.

The team at WalletHub recently released their 2025 report on the best and worst cities for singles, and wouldn't you know it? The Commonwealth is home to two of them. First, let's see how WalletHub got the results for their rankings.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across numerous key metrics of dating-friendliness, such as the # of online dating opportunities, the average price for a two-person meal, percentage of singles, beer and wine prices, and much more.

What a great way for WalletHub to help out singles by maximizing their chances of finding that potential soulmate, right? Before we find out the two best cities for singles in the Bay State, let's take a look at the top 10 cities for singles in the country.

2025's Top 10 Best Cities for Singles:

Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NE Seattle, WA Pittsburgh, PA Tampa, FL Portland, OR Madison, WI Cincinnati, OH Denver, CO Austin, TX

Pretty good representation, right? And no state has more than 1 city within the Top 10. No cities from Massachusetts in the top 10, but we'll get to those in a moment. Now, let's look at the bad.

2025's Top 10 Worst Cities for Singles:

Pearl City, HI Port St. Lucie, FL Brownsville, TX Columbia, MD Glendale, CA Hialeah, FL Warwick, RI Grand Prairie, TX Yonkers, NY Jackson, MS

Finally, the two Massachusetts cities that are the best for singles. Worcester lands at a very respectable #54, while Boston shows up in the rankings just a few spots behind that at #61.

View the full list and rankings by visiting WalletHub's website here, and once again, thanks to WalletHub for another fascinating study!

