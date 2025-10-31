Automotive Law Will Change in Massachusetts This Weekend
There will be a change to a Massachusetts automotive law this weekend.
If you prefer to drive with studded snow tires during the winter months, then the time has come to get them installed on your vehicle before the snow flies.
Winters can be very tough in Massachusetts, so having that extra protection of studded snow tires on your vehicle makes a whole lot of sense. I think I told this story in the past, but I'll tell it again.
Driving in a White Out Blizzard in Massachusetts
Over a decade ago, I was driving my father-in-law back from Baystate Health in Springfield after he had heart surgery. It was a blizzard that night, and he wasn't able to stay at the hospital an extra night, so he and a few of my relatives got in my car, and I drove them back to the Berkshires.
Studded Snow Tires Made The Difference Driving in the Massachusetts Blizzard
This storm was an absolute whiteout, and I had a difficult time seeing out my windshield due to near-whiteout conditions. We safely made it back to the Berkshires, and needless to say, I was quite relieved. I suspect that had I not installed studded snow tires on my vehicle, I would have had a much tougher time getting us home.
When are Studded Snow Tires Legal in Massachusetts?
According to mass.gov, you can drive with studded snow tires on your car beginning November 1 through the end of April. Pay attention, though, because if you are driving with studded snow tires in Massachusetts outside of this time frame, you could incur a $50 fine.
