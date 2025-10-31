There will be a change to a Massachusetts automotive law this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

If you prefer to drive with studded snow tires during the winter months, then the time has come to get them installed on your vehicle before the snow flies.

READ MORE: How Many of These Awesome '80s Cars Did You Own? (photos)

Winters can be very tough in Massachusetts, so having that extra protection of studded snow tires on your vehicle makes a whole lot of sense. I think I told this story in the past, but I'll tell it again.

Driving in a White Out Blizzard in Massachusetts

Over a decade ago, I was driving my father-in-law back from Baystate Health in Springfield after he had heart surgery. It was a blizzard that night, and he wasn't able to stay at the hospital an extra night, so he and a few of my relatives got in my car, and I drove them back to the Berkshires.

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

Studded Snow Tires Made The Difference Driving in the Massachusetts Blizzard

This storm was an absolute whiteout, and I had a difficult time seeing out my windshield due to near-whiteout conditions. We safely made it back to the Berkshires, and needless to say, I was quite relieved. I suspect that had I not installed studded snow tires on my vehicle, I would have had a much tougher time getting us home.

When are Studded Snow Tires Legal in Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, you can drive with studded snow tires on your car beginning November 1 through the end of April. Pay attention, though, because if you are driving with studded snow tires in Massachusetts outside of this time frame, you could incur a $50 fine.

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz