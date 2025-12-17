Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint Weekend Before Christmas

In their ongoing effort to strengthen the need to detect and remove drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) announced a sobriety checkpoint for this weekend before Christmas.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol takes many lives every year. And it's not just about you, but it's also about being alert for other people driving near you who may be impaired.

I know I've mentioned this before, but when I was younger and definitely more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.

Thankfully, no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. And both car crashes were literally minutes from my home, proving that there is no truth to the adage, "I live close by. I can make it."

Luckily, I changed my ways after that, but some never get that opportunity, sadly. Via a media alert from the MSP, the checkpoint will take place in Worcester County this coming Saturday, December 20, continuing into Sunday, December 21.

The Mass State Police say within the statement:

It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

Don't get angry because we're "letting the secret out". The MSP wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints. The MSP is giving advance notice to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists.

And also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys. For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.

When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. Happy Holidays!

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones