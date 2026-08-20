Massachusetts Speed Camera Enforcement in 2027?

Could Massachusetts be tightening up on speeding motorists in 2027?

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We all know that speeding is dangerous and against the law, yet many of us continue to do it regularly even though the consequences can be steep. Paying fines, watching your insurance costs rise, and possibly losing your license are all negative effects of speeding, but that still doesn't stop some people from mashing the gas.

How Many Speeding Tickets are Issued in Massachusetts Each Year?

According to mass.streetsblog.org, law enforcement officers in Massachusetts issue roughly 65,000 to 90,000 speeding tickets and citations each year. The good news is that number is actually down from a decade ago, but we can still improve upon the data given.

Massachusetts Could Be Turning Up the Heat on Speeding in 2027

So what other improvements can be made in slowing down speeding motorists in Massachusetts? Well, one thing that is on the table for 2027 is that Massachusetts lawmakers are considering working on legislation that would authorize automated speed-camera enforcement. Here's what the Governor's Budget FY2027 Recommendation states about the possible enforcement.

This section, together with related sections, authorizes the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to establish a speed camera enforcement program to allow DOT and municipalities to enforce posted speed limits through speed cameras in construction zones and school zones, respectively.

To be clear, this speed camera enforcement program is not set in stone, and this could change before next year. The hope is to launch the program on July 1, 2027, but again, this is still up in the air.

Massachusetts Motorists Know What to Do

Whether this program comes to fruition or not, it's still our job to be safe and responsible drivers. If we go with the program and stay within the speed limit, we don't have anything to worry about, no matter how many new laws and programs are passed to counter speeding.

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