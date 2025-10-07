Massachusetts Is Split Down The Middle Regarding This Surprising Topic

Here's a question for my fellow Massachusetts neighbors: Do you ever feel left out of something? Or that you don't belong to anything? Relax. Chances are pretty good that there's a group out there that you CAN be a part of. You just haven't found it yet.

There's a very large group in Massachusetts that you may already be a part of, and you're not aware of it. Here's another question: Do you like your job? No? Congratulations because you're part of a very large group. 2 million and counting.

Recently, CardRates.com conducted a survey in which they asked 3,000 workers a very specific question: "Do you loathe your job?" As it turns out, over 1 in 3 workers absolutely do! That's an average of 38%. The numbers for Massachusetts are higher.

The following is an INCREDIBLE statistic! According to CardRates.com:

In Massachusetts, 50% of the workforce loathe their jobs, which equates to a whopping 1,866,950 people!

The survey also found that only a small percentage of the workforce (14%) are actually working in the jobs they dreamt about as kids. What did you want to be growing up? An astronaut? Police officer? Magician? Fashion model? Football player? Actress?

For the longest time, I wanted to be a magician and then, for a brief (thankfully!) period, a rock star, but I can't play an instrument and can't sing worth a damn. Then I decided I wanted to play music and talk on the radio...I'm still slapping myself over that one.

Anyway (getting way off topic), for the rest of us that aren't currently working at our dream job (86%!), there are many reasons why, including financial limitations, family commitments, lack of opportunities, etc.

When you have a spare 5 minutes, do yourself a favor and check out the full survey results at CardRates.com's website here. I'm fairly certain you'll find it quite interesting and well worth the look.

