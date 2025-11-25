2 MA Spots That Wouldn’t Necessarily Come To Mind Are Nationally Ranked For Having Great Food

For some reason, "dive" bars get a bad rap, and I don't know why, Massachusetts residents. There's absolutely nothing wrong with dive bars, and, wouldn't you know it, when it comes to food, the Commonwealth has two of the best!

Maybe not so much now, but when I was younger, if you were looking for me, chances were pretty good a dive bar was where you'd find me. Hanging out and chilling out with good friends.

And when it comes to dive bars, I've frequented some of the best. The One Eyed Penguin in Dallas. Snake & Jake's Christmas Club Lounge and The Wild Side in New Orleans. Frankie's Tiki Room in Vegas. And then there's Boston...

Boston's got quite a few dive bars, as do most major cities, and I've been to quite a few of them. The Tam. Sullivan's Tap. Durty Nelly's. Just some that I remember, LOL. The point is, SOME dive bars serve subpar food, while some don't serve food at all.

But some dive bars offer some of the tastiest, most delicious food you'll find anywhere. And that is a fact! Recently, the website Geek Nexus surveyed 3,000 adults across America to find out the best dive bars for eating.

Surprise, surprise! Massachusetts is home to TWO of the best dive bars for food, and BOTH OF THEM ARE IN BOSTON! Before we delve into the selected dives for the Bay State, let's look at the top 10:

The Vortex - Atlanta, Georgia Rudy's Bar & Grill - New York, New York Flora-Bama - Perdido Key, Florida Port of Call - New Orleans, Louisiana Triple Nickle Tavern - Colorado Springs, Colorado McSorley's Old Ale House - New York, NY Old Shillelagh - Detroit, Michigan The Green Door Tavern, Chicago, Illinois Dugout Café - Boston, Massachusetts Checker Bar - Detroit, Michigan

The Dugout!!! I've been there! And I'll bet many of you reading this have been there, too! Almost as impressive is another Boston hangout landing at #20, Corner Pub (been there, too!). As a bonus, The Pub, located in Somerville, made #47.

Visit Geek Nexus' website here to check out the full list. There might be a few locations that you've visited once or twice in your travels.

