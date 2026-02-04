Farmers Almanac Says Massachusetts Spring 2026 Will Be Warmer Than Average

Massachusetts residents are in the thick of the winter season and it has it been a doozey. Freezing temperatures and consistent snowfall has given the state a true New England winter, a large change for last years warm, wet winter.

Despite feeling like the winter season will never end, we're almost half way there. So what will spring of this year look like in Massachusetts? The Farmer's Almanac has rolled out their predictions for Spring 2026.

Since 1792 the Farmer's Almanac has been predicting seasonal weather patterns throughout the U.S. Predictions include weather, but also give schedules and tips based on that forecast for things like gardening, sports, astronomy, folklore, and predictions on trends in fashion, food, home, technology, and living for the coming year.

Farmer's Almanac Predicts Warmer Than Average Spring Temperatures for Massachusetts

The long-range outlook predicts warmer-than-average temperatures across the United States including Massachusetts.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a warmer-than-average and drier spring for the majority of the U.S., which should mean earlier thawing, less prolonged cold snaps, and in certain parts of the country, less rainfall than we usually see in the Spring season.

Western Massachusetts and north central Massachusetts should see these dry conditions, along with upstate New York. As far a precipitation it looks Massachusetts and the rest of the Northeast will experience an above average rain fall in April and below average in May.

In Massachusetts there is always the protentional for an early spring snow shower or even storm, but the good news this year the almanac says there is no significant snowfall expected for the early spring months.