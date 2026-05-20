Bombshell Report Delays Massachusetts State Police Academy Following Troopers Death

The Massachusetts State Police have released the results of an independent review of the State Police Academy and announced major changes aimed at improving recruit training, safety, and oversight.

The review was ordered after the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia during a training exercise in September 2024. Following the incident, Governor Maura Healey commissioned an outside assessment of Academy operations. The International Association of Chiefs of Police conducted the review, which examined training practices, leadership structure, recruit wellness, and overall Academy culture.

Bombshell Report Delays Massachusetts State Police Academy

According to a press release from the state, the report found that while the Academy meets required state training standards, investigators did identify several areas needing improvement, including inconsistent instruction, leadership turnover, trainee attrition, limited wellness support, and outdated operational systems that can negatively affect morale and long-term effectiveness.

The assessment outlined 103 recommendations designed to modernize the Academy and improve accountability over the next several years. State Police officials say many changes are already underway ahead of the next recruit class.

Among the immediate changes, the Department will permanently eliminate boxing and head-strike activities during training, introduce a civilian Academy Director of Training position, create a revised stress-training curriculum, strengthen instructor preparation standards, and expand recruit wellness and discipline policies. The Academy will also implement baseline physical and psychological screening procedures, improve injury tracking systems, and reinforce what officials describe as a “safety-first” training culture.

As a result, the 93rd Recruit Training Troop, originally scheduled to begin in June, has been delayed. Officials say the postponement will allow time to train staff on updated procedures, hire key personnel, and fully prepare incoming recruits under the revised standards.

The report also recommends creating an independent advisory team to monitor implementation and accountability throughout the Academy’s planned five-year reform process.