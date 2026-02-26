As of midweek, there were still some towns and cities throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts digging out from the significant storm the Bay State received overnight Sunday through midday Monday.

Get our free mobile app

While Berkshire County was spared the huge snow totals originally predicted, other areas of the state, like Dartmouth, Somerset, and New Bedford, received over 30 inches. Some schools around the state not only had classes cancelled on Monday, but they were also cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. This was not just due to the snow itself, but the fact that a large portion of the Bay State was without power.

KEEP READING: The 7 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police

With all the chaos the storm caused, we need to take a moment and thank everyone who made the call to help individuals in need during the storm, including National Guard members, first responders, and the Massachusetts State Police, among others.

Massachusetts State Police recently posted to Facebook the following:

On Monday, despite the enormous challenges of the storm, Troopers across the Commonwealth answered the call. Together with our partners, they helped more than 500 disabled motorists in what will be remembered as one of the great storms of this century. Well done, Troopers, and thank you.

Massachusetts State Police Answer the Call During February 2026 Snowstorm The Feb 23-24 snowstorm caused many difficulties, but the Massachusetts State Police answered the call for those who needed assistance and support during the storm. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Sometimes we take it for granted because they are always there protecting us and making our state as safe as possible, but if you see a Massachusetts State Police Officer, take a moment to shake that person's hand and thank him or her for everything the police do for Bay State residents day in and day out. It can be a grind, but they are there 24/7 to answer the call.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz