Over 5 Massachusetts Stores Permanently Closing in a Week

Some Massachusetts shoppers should prepare to find alternative locations for grocery shopping if they regularly purchase goods at Stop & Shop. The topic of Stop & Shop closing some underperforming stores has been in the news for months and now seven Massachusetts stores will permanently shut down on the same day.

Get our free mobile app

As you may recall from previous articles, Stop and Shop has already closed its Newton store on Needham Street. That closure took place on Aug. 29. With the inclusion of the Netwon location Stop and Shop plans to close a total of eight underperforming stores across Massachusetts and it's happening fast.

As reported by various media sources, the following Massachusetts Stop and Shop stores will close for good on Oct. 31

932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537

36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800

341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911

415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262

There will be at least one benefit due to these closures which is customers will be able to take advantage of 15% discounts starting at the end of this week. If you want to know when exactly the discounts start, call your local store or go to the company's Contact Us page. Discounts won’t apply to alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, milk, and lottery tickets. There may be a few other items that will be exempt from the discounts so keep that in mind when shopping.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker