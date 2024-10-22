Over 5 Massachusetts Stores Permanently Closing in a Week
Some Massachusetts shoppers should prepare to find alternative locations for grocery shopping if they regularly purchase goods at Stop & Shop. The topic of Stop & Shop closing some underperforming stores has been in the news for months and now seven Massachusetts stores will permanently shut down on the same day.
As you may recall from previous articles, Stop and Shop has already closed its Newton store on Needham Street. That closure took place on Aug. 29. With the inclusion of the Netwon location Stop and Shop plans to close a total of eight underperforming stores across Massachusetts and it's happening fast.
As reported by various media sources, the following Massachusetts Stop and Shop stores will close for good on Oct. 31
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262
There will be at least one benefit due to these closures which is customers will be able to take advantage of 15% discounts starting at the end of this week. If you want to know when exactly the discounts start, call your local store or go to the company's Contact Us page. Discounts won’t apply to alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, milk, and lottery tickets. There may be a few other items that will be exempt from the discounts so keep that in mind when shopping.
