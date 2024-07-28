Prominent Grocery Store Chain Announces Which Massachusetts Locations Will Close

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the northeast's best-known grocery store chains has announced it is closing dozens of stores.

Stop & Shop Closing 32 Stores, Several in Massachusetts

Grocery retailer Stop & Shop has officially announced the closure of over 30 underperforming stores across multiple markets. This includes stores in Massachusetts, but also Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York. Company officials say the closings will all take place before November 2, 2024.

As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid Stop & Shop employees who work at stores slated to close will be offered other work within the company at nearby locations. Even after the 32 closings are complete, the chain will still have more than 350 stores spanning five states including 115 in Massachusetts. The Following Massachusetts Locations of Stop & Shop Will Close by November

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)