Massachusetts May Charge a Small Fee to Streaming Services; Could Affect Consumers?

Nowadays, more people are canceling their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock etc. But with more cable subscriptions being done away with, funding for local Massachusetts media, like radio and television, is becoming a challenge. That's because cable providers pay local franchise fees, which are used to fund these public media outlets; streaming services don't, at least not yet.

With more people switching from cable services to streaming platforms, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering legislation to levy a small fee on streaming services so that the public media can keep receiving the money that funds local radio and television, for example.

According to Public News Service, David Gauthier, legislative committee chair for the advocacy group MassAccess, said streaming providers use public infrastructure to reach their subscribers, yet fail to pay their fair share of the cost.

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Although some are concerned that if this fee goes through, consumers will end up being taxed as a result, there isn't a guarantee that's going to happen.

Gautheir also noted that the media outlets play an important role in the democratic process, ensuring people who cannot physically attend a community event or school board meeting can still take part.

I work in media and can see the reasoning behind the fee. Local media outlets continue to do their best to provide local programming, including news, weather, and other information to the community, and some even broadcast local community events like Relay for Life, high school sports, special local holiday programming, and more. What are your thoughts? Are you for or against the proposed fee? According to the article, the bill is now in front of the House and Senate Ways and Means Committee. You can check out the entire article by going here.

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