Massachusetts Motorists Should Keep Apr. 30 in Mind, Here’s Why

Massachusetts residents have been enjoying the spring season so far. Folks are outside doing yard work, walking biking, playing, and taking advantage of the beautiful weather Mother Nature has provided us with lately. Either by motorcycle or by car, Massachusetts motorists have also been getting out this spring to take a ride and cruise. Whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc., there's one date that Massachusetts motorists should keep in mind

Per Massachusetts Law, Those Snow Tires Need to Come Off Soon

One thing Massachusetts motorists should remember is with April on the horizon, those studded snow tires need to come off by the end of the month. Failure to do so could result in a $50 fine which is not a fun way to celebrate the warmer weather. As many know, it is perfectly fine to have snow tires on your vehicle in Massachusetts but it has to be during the period of Nov. 1 through Apr. 30.

Are There Other Issues with Having Your Snow Tires on Too Long?

In Addition to the risk of getting fined by Massachusetts authorities, installing studded snow tires on your car too early and removing them too late could be harmful to the vehicle. Here's some information about this as provided by AutoGuide.com:

...installing winter tires too early when temperatures are too high can cause the tire to overheat and be just as detrimental to both tire life and vehicle drivability as driving on an all-season tire in the winter. It is best to consult your local tire shop as to when they recommend swapping over your tires.

You still have some time but just keep it in mind or mark it on your calendar that you'll want to remove those studded snow tires sooner rather than later.

