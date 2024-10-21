Massachusetts Target Stores Temporarily Closing, Here’s Where and When

Massachusetts folks along with many throughout the rest of the country will be sitting down to a delicious Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 28. It's a fine time for family and friends to catch up, share precious times together, and celebrate what we're thankful for.

If you happen to be the one who is hosting Thanksgiving this year you know how much preparation goes into putting together the magnificent feast. This includes purchasing many food items. There are some items you can buy beforehand while others you may have to wait a little closer to Thanksgiving Day.

One thing that you'll want to be aware of is if you are a Target shopper, you won't want to wait until Nov. 28 to purchase items for Thanksgiving dinner. Not only would this be a stressful situation but Target stores throughout Massachusetts will be closed in observance of the November holiday.

Target has many locations throughout Massachusetts including the following cities and towns (keep in mind, they will all be closed on Nov. 28).

Abington

Boston

Braintree

Burlington

Cambridge

Danvers

Dorchester

Everett

Framingham

Hadley

Hanover

Haverhill

Holyoke

Hyannis

Kingston

Lanesborough

Leominster

Lowell

Marlborough

Medford

Methuen

Milford

Millbury

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Plainville

Quincy

Revere

Roslindale

Salem

Saugus

Seekonk

Somerville

South Easton

Stoneham

Stoughton

Swansea

Taunton

Wareham

Watertown

Westborough

Westwood

Wilmington

Woburn

Worcester

So do yourself a favor if you are a Target shopper and purchase all of the Thanksgiving items you need ahead of time as the retail giant will be shut down on Turkey Day.

