After living in Massachusetts my entire life I still come across some town or city names that I have to look up because I can't pronounce them. It's like Massachusetts is in its own little universe with town names that are illogical when you try to pronounce them. They're spelled one way but the spelling and the pronunciation don't match.

One of the obvious names people who are new to the Bay State have trouble with at first is Worcester. Gloucester is another tricky one and it only seems to get tougher from there. Then you have ones like Cochituate. Forget it, that one was even tough for me/ I'm not ashamed to admit it either.

Don't worry if you have trouble pronouncing our uniquely spelled town names, you are not alone. We included a video below showing people trying to nail these pronunciations. Some can get them albeit in a frustrating tone while others just throw their hands in the air (Worcester, Gloucester, Cochituate, and many others are featured in the video).

The good thing about this video is each town is pronounced correctly at one point. So while it's funny to watch these poor folks struggle to pronounce these Massachusetts towns, you can use the video as a tool to do your homework. So when you come to our state, you'll have a leg up on the rest of the folks that just can get the pronunciations right. I'm not saying that in a stuck manner either. We have some complicated town names and the spellings throw it all into a tailspin. Enjoy!

