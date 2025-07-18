Massachusetts Town Officially Renamed “Dunkin” to Honor the Coffee Chain

If there's one thing that makes Massachusetts, Massachusetts, it's not its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, or even its iconic sports teams; it's Dunkin' Donuts.

After a rebranding five years ago, Dunkin' Donuts is now officially titled Dunkin', but has and always will be affectionately referred to as Dunks by its longtime patrons.

Founded in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1950, the chain has been a beloved staple among New Englanders for decades, and the brand has been growing at a remarkable pace. In recent years, the brand has expanded to other parts of the nation and across the globe. At this point, there are over 12,000 locations worldwide, but the chain will always call Massachusetts home, and most of us are proud to keep it that way.

At one point, Massachusetts led the world as the state with the most Dunkin locations, but in recent years, our neighboring state of New York has taken over that title. New York, which, worth noting, has a much higher state population than Massachusetts, and is now home to 1,414 Dunks locations, compared to our 1,069 stores. The next closest state numbers-wise is Florida, home to 884 Dunkin' locations.

So it's safe to say that Massachusetts has a Dunkin' obsession, but one town in the Bay State is taking it to the next level.

This Massachusetts Town is Changing Its Name to Dunkin'

Three years after the two lone Dunkin' locations in their town closed, a small municipality in Massachusetts is getting the coffee chain back, and a new name to go with it.

To welcome Dunkin' back to their town, Stow, Massachusetts, will officially change its name to Dunkin' for 24 hours. The select board in Stow approved plans to coordinate the name change on July 24 in collaboration with the opening of the town's new Great Road location.

You will become the first-ever ‘Dunkin’, Massachusetts,’ which I think for every Massachusetts resident, that’s the dream Grace Kirkman, Dunkin' Marketing