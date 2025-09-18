6 Massachusetts Towns Where Dog Attacks Are More Common

Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: What professions would you consider to be the most dangerous? Nowadays, there are certainly enough to choose from. I'm sure that some common/popular answers would be police officers and firefighters, right?

What about some other professions that wouldn't necessarily come to mind right away? Loggers, for instance. Were you aware that logging is one of the most dangerous jobs in America?

Logging workers generally have a fatal accident rate that is at least 30 times the national average! I knew logging was dangerous, but I had no idea just how dangerous it was.

Other dangerous lines of work that might not come to mind right away include roofers, power-line installers/repairers, farmers, highway workers, construction workers, crossing guards, heavy vehicle mechanics, and mining machine operators.

There's another profession that is not commonly thought of as "dangerous". And chances are probably good that you didn't think of it right away. I'm talking about mail carriers. Yes, those fine folks who deliver your packages, bills, and junk mail daily.

You're probably wondering why I consider it a dangerous profession. When it comes to dogs or dog attacks, it's certainly dangerous to some degree. Angry or protective dogs do not like strangers entering their yards. No, sir, they don't like it one bit.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, dogs bit mail carriers 116 times last year in Massachusetts. 116 times!!! I'm not sure if any unlucky postal worker was bitten more than once, but let's just assume they weren't. That means 116 different letter carriers were bitten by dogs last year. To me, that is mind-blowing.

Can you guess which Massachusetts city in particular leads the way in having the highest number of dog attacks? I'll save you the trouble of guessing. Springfield. Yep. There were 5 incidents in Hoop City last year where a dog bit a postal worker.

In second place was the city of Woburn with 4 dog bite incidents in 2023. There's a 4-way tie for third place with the cities of Beverly, Milton, Shrewsbury, and Webster each having 3 dog bite incidents last year.

The U.S. Postal Service would like to remind dog owners that when a mail carrier comes to your home, make sure your dog is on a leash and away from the door or behind a fence.

For more on the story, please visit the U.S. Postal Service's website here.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world