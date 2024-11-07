November is here, the election is over and in a few weeks families will be gathering together for a Thanksgiving feast. This year Turkey Day falls on Nov. 28 and Massachusetts will be hustling and bustling as people leave and enter the state to be with family for the joyous occasion.

As you may already know the busiest days for travel each year is the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 -27) and the busiest day for return travel is the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Dec. 1).

Massachusetts Travel is About to Get Really Busy

Massachusetts will be no different when it comes to busy travel on those days. Massachusetts' biggest airport, Boston Logan International Airport is already very busy on non-holidays. The airport is a major hub in New England and serves over 30 million passengers annually. You can imagine what the airport will look like on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 1. You can also expect backups and delays to be a good possibility on the Mass Pike on those days.

Here's How Massachusetts Travelers Can Avoid The Mad Rush This Thanksgiving

If you want to avoid crowds and delays this year you may want to travel on some off days before and after Thanksgiving. According to Backlane, the best times to travel by car for Thanksgiving are Thanksgiving Day Evening and the Friday after Thanksgiving before 11 am and after 8 pm.

Here are the Best Days to Fly Before and After Thanksgiving

When it comes to flying, the best times to travel before and after Thanksgiving Day include the following options:

Saturday before Thanksgiving

Monday before Thanksgiving

Thursday before Thanksgiving

Wednesday after Thanksgiving

Tuesday after Thanksgiving

Black Friday

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts chances are you or someone you know will be traveling to spend time with family this year on Thanksgiving. If you have the opportunity to travel without dealing with massive crowds and headaches go for it. You can get more Thanksgiving travel tips by going here.

