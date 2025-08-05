Massachusetts Home To 2 Road Trips Ranked Among Best In U.S.

Hey, Massachusetts Roadtrippers! Do you have a favorite drive that you like to take in the Bay State? I don't mean the favorite way you get to your place of employment every day.

I'm talking about the kind of drive you take to get away from it all. To refresh and rejuvenate yourself. To feel free and destress. To BREATHE. The reason I ask is, AAA released a special report on summer road trips.

Specifically, The 18 Best Road Trips In The U.S. In 2025. Massachusetts is featured on the list TWICE, and one of those is the #1 spot! I'm curious to see if your favorite road trip route is on the list.

AAA factored in several metrics to come up with their rankings, such as the length of each trip, both in the distance and the average amount of time it would take, who would be best served by the trip, and, of course, the great scenery and attractions you will see during the trip.

#15 of the 18 Best Road Trips In The U.S. is one of my favorite road trips, regardless of what season it is, but it is especially nice during the summer. Cape Cod. 'Nuff said, right?

Cape Cod is known for several things, such as quaint and beautiful lighthouses...

Photo by Patrick Slade on Unsplash Photo by Patrick Slade on Unsplash loading...

Rolling sand dunes...

Photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash Photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Nicholas Bartos on Unsplash Photo by Nicholas Bartos on Unsplash loading...

More quaint and beautiful lighthouses...

Photo by Rusty Watson on Unsplash Photo by Rusty Watson on Unsplash loading...

Beautiful water...

Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

And (especially during the peak months of April through October) majestic whale watching...

Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash loading...

Yeah, you gotta love that road trip through Cape Cod. But wait! There's more! #1 on the list of best road trips in the U.S. encompasses not only Massachusetts but also Rhode Island and Connecticut!

Get our free mobile app

It's the Southern New England road trip, which features Boston's Freedom Trail, plus the beautiful seaports of Mystic, Connecticut, and Newport, Rhode Island. This road trip is not only perfect for history buffs but also for couples looking for a romantic getaway and families looking for fun!

Boston's Freedom Trail

Photo by Devin Justesen on Unsplash Photo by Devin Justesen on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash loading...

Connecticut's Mystic Seaport

Photo by Rusty Watson on Unsplash Photo by Rusty Watson on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Rodolfo Mari on Unsplash Photo by Rodolfo Mari on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Anastasia Pirri on Unsplash Photo by Anastasia Pirri on Unsplash loading...

Newport, Rhode Island

Photo by Liubov Ilchuk on Unsplash Photo by Liubov Ilchuk on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Courtney Pickens on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Pickens on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Michael Denning on Unsplash Photo by Michael Denning on Unsplash loading...

Great job, Massachusetts! That should give you some ideas for your next road trip! Check out the full article (and see what other road trips made the list) by visiting AAA's website here!

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil