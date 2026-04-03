264 Massachusetts Towns to be Stocked with Trout This Spring

It's that time of year when Massachusetts folks are getting ready for fishing. Some folks are buying new gear, while others are taking care of purchasing fishing licenses. Some are doing both.

There's no question that fishing is a fun and peaceful pastime with families and friends. Some folks plan their entire vacations around fishing.

In Massachusetts, we have a large variety of bodies of water, including ponds, rivers, and streams, from which we can fish. We are truly blessed.

Here's some great news for you. MassWildlife will stock trout in over 450 lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in 264 towns across Massachusetts this spring. Many of these areas were recently stocked, and some will be stocked soon.

According to mass.gov, MassWildlife stocks brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout in the spring and fall. This year’s fish are bigger and better than ever. While the quantity of stocked trout (measured in total pounds) has remained about the same for the last decade, MassWildlife has been steadily producing larger trout by adjusting hatchery growing techniques. Just ten years ago, less than 60% of stocked trout were over 12 inches—now, over 80% measure over a foot!

In the Berkshires, there are many towns whose bodies of water have already been stokced including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, North Adams, and many more. Other areas of the state include Worcester, Northampton, Springfield, and too many to list here. Right now, you can view which Massachusetts towns, along with their exact bodies of water, have already been stocked by going here. Now go catch that big one.

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